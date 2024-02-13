REFORM Alliance Appoints Wallace Peeples To Serve As Organization's New Chief Marketing Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, REFORM Alliance formally announces the appointment of Wallace "Wallo267" Peeples to lead the organization's marketing department as Chief Marketing Officer. Peeples will be responsible for the development of REFORM's long-term marketing strategy, activations, and brand innovation. Peeples will play a critical role as the organization continues to further its commitment to transform supervision by changing laws, systems, and culture to create real pathways to work and well-being.

"I am honored to be taking on this role at REFORM and for the opportunity to help uplift system-impacted communities with new resources and programs," said Wallace Peeples . "My firsthand experience with the parole and probation system I believe is key to helping advance REFORM's mission."

The former rapper, widely known as a buzzing internet personality and for co-hosting the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, is taking on a new role to shake up REFORM Alliance's new marketing initiatives rolling out this year – informed by his direct experience with the criminal justice system after serving 20 years in prison. Expanding Wallo267's understanding of the challenges system-impacted individuals face strengthens his collaborative advocacy with REFORM in amplifying the voices of those most affected.

As his millions of social media followers already know, Wallo267 is a uniquely gifted storyteller. When he speaks, people listen. As someone who has endured a lengthy prison sentence and remains on parole until 2048, he has special insight into the importance of lifting up the stories of justice-impacted people–people whose stories too often remain unknown to the general public. He authentically captures people's real experiences with sensitivity and empathy born of his own lived experience.

In everything he does, Wallo267 always seeks to maximize real-world impact, helping more and more people achieve their dreams. That's how he sees his new role as REFORM's Chief Marketing Officer: an opportunity to help more people exit the system and build lives of security and stability. Wallo267 has a track record of success, and he's joining an organization with a proven track record of success.

All of these traits put him in an excellent position to hit the ground running as REFORM's CMO. He will lead the organization's marketing efforts, including the organization's social media channels, creative campaigns, strategic events, and more. He will help shape and promote the REFORM brand, helping spread the REFORM message across the country. Throughout all of his work, he will place a special emphasis on the stories of people whose lives have been affected by the system–because he understands that those who are closest to the problem are closest to the solution.

"We're so excited to have Wallo267 join REFORM as our new Chief Marketing Officer,"

said REFORM CEO Robert Rooks .

"Wallo267 is a son of Philadelphia, the city where REFORM Alliance was born. Through hard experience, he developed a life philosophy rooted in accountability, second chances, and never giving up. Today, he carries that message of hope to his millions of social media followers. He never forgets where he came from, and he's used his vast reach and influence to shine a light on people the world too often ignores. I'm grateful that he'll use his unique skills to bring REFORM's work and mission to an even wider audience and to support our work of transforming probation and parole."

To commemorate the new appointment, Wallo267 stepped out for the first time as REFORM Alliance's CMO this past Super Bowl weekend at the organization's activation at the annual Fanatics party. Wallo267 was joined by celebrity guests such as REFORM executives Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Robert Kraft, REFORM Future Shapers Council members CJ Stroud, Lil Baby, and stars like Tom Brady, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, French Montana, Coi Leray, Bryce Young, Odell Beckham Jr., Micah Parsons, Queen Latifah, Saweetie, Ne-Yo, Fat Joe, Quavo, E-40, and more.

View more from the event HERE .



The new appointment stems from REFORM's long-standing relationship with Wallo267, who has collaborated with the organization in hosting its inaugural, record-breaking Casino Night event, which raised $24 million for criminal justice reform (the most money raised for the cause in one night).



Wallo267 most recently shared tears and the podium with Meek Mill as they ushered in REFORM's milestone legislation SB838 in Pennsylvania, which is poised to radically impact both figures' hometown. The moment brings both Wallo267 and Meek Mill's relationship full circle, as Wallo267 stood by Mill's side to speak out in the courtroom the day the rapper was sentenced - a moment that spawned the #FreeMeek movement and led to REFORM Alliance's inception. The executive appointment also arrives in time for REFORM Alliance's 5-year anniversary this year.



Since its founding in 2019, REFORM has passed 18 pieces of bipartisan legislation in 11 states and created pathways for more than 800,000 people to exit the justice system and into wellness and work.

The organization has also debuted the Future Shapers Advisory Council, a collective of young content creators using their platforms to raise awareness about the need for change. REFORM also continues to grow its job fair event series debuted in 2021 – directly affecting one of the greatest factors determining reentry success, lowering recidivism, and lasting stability for communities. REFORM has hosted four large-scale events across Iowa, New York, and Philadelphia to provide comprehensive services, job opportunity access, and community engagement.

The organization continues to work on changing America's probation and parole system with a restorative approach that is fair, accountable, and invested in rehabilitation. REFORM's goal is for people to reenter society with dignity and equip them with the tools to succeed, all while making families and communities safer and stronger.

ABOUT REFORM ALLIANCE



REFORM is committed to transforming probation and parole throughout the United States by changing laws, systems, and culture.

The organization is working to replace America's criminal justice system with a restorative approach that is fair, accountable, and invested in rehabilitation.

Our goal is for people to reenter society with dignity, create meaningful pathways to work, and equip them with the tools to succeed, all while making families and communities safer and stronger.



The nonprofit organization was founded in the wake of the #FreeMeek movement.

REFORM Board Members include award-winning recording artist Meek Mill; Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin; Arnold Ventures co-founder Laura Arnold; entrepreneur and business mogul Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter; Kraft Group CEO and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft; Galaxy Digital CEO and founder Michael E. Novogratz; Vista Equity Partners founder, chairman, CEO Robert F. Smith; Brooklyn Nets co-owner and philanthropic investor Clara Wu Tsai.

Veteran criminal justice advocate Robert Rooks leads the organization as CEO.

CONTACT

Berk for REFORM Alliance

[email protected]



SOURCE REFORM Alliance