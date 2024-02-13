Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Design For A Construction Hard Hat (HBR-154)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved hard hat to protect the wearer's head while also increasing communication with others at different locations on a

jobsite," said an inventor, from Woodland Park, N.J., "so I invented the W L A B HAT. My design would reduce the need to walk from location to location in order to communicate with fellow workers."

The invention provides an improved design for a construction

PPE hard hat. In doing so, it enables workers to communicate with others on any work jobsite. As a result, it increases safety, communication and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for contractors, building construction workers, public workers, road crew workers, industrial workers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-HBR-154, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp