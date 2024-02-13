(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Utilities Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The G8 countries contributed $4,381.0 billion in 2022 to the global utilities industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% between 2018 and 2022. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $5,520.7 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 4.7% over the 2022-27 period.
The G8 Utilities industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value , and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.
Key Highlights
Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the utilities industry, with market revenues of $1,312.8 billion in 2022. This was followed by Italy and Germany, with a value of $987.6 and $652.7 billion, respectively. The US is expected to lead the utilities industry in the G8 nations with a value of $1,662.7 billion in 2016, followed by Italy and Germany with expected values of $1,282.7 and $798.5 billion, respectively.
Scope
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the G8 utilities industry Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 utilities industry Leading company profiles reveal details of key utilities industry players' G8 operations and financial performance Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the G8 utilities industry with five year forecasts Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country
Reasons to Buy
What was the size of the G8 utilities industry by value in 2022? What will be the size of the G8 utilities industry in 2027? What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the G8 utilities industry? How has the industry performed over the last five years? What are the main segments that make up the G8 utilities industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 Group of Eight (G8) Utilities
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Utilities in Canada
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Utilities in France
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Utilities in Germany
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Utilities in Italy
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Utilities in Japan
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Data
11.3. Market Segmentation
11.4. Market outlook
11.5. Five forces analysis
12 Macroeconomic Indicators
12.1. Country data
13 Utilities in Russia
13.1. Market Overview
13.2. Market Data
13.3. Market Segmentation
13.4. Market outlook
13.5. Five forces analysis
14 Macroeconomic Indicators
14.1. Country data
15 Utilities in The United Kingdom
15.1. Market Overview
15.2. Market Data
15.3. Market Segmentation
15.4. Market outlook
15.5. Five forces analysis
16 Macroeconomic Indicators
16.1. Country data
17 Utilities in The United States
17.1. Market Overview
17.2. Market Data
17.3. Market Segmentation
17.4. Market outlook
17.5. Five forces analysis
18 Macroeconomic Indicators
18.1. Country data
19 Company Profiles
PJSC Gazprom China National Offshore Oil Corp TotalEnergies S.E. Hydro-Quebec GAIL (India) Limited PT PLN (Persero) PT Pertamina (Persero) PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk Consumers Energy Co Sempra Energy Lukoil Oil Co. Helen Ltd Vattenfall Eldistribution AB Gasum Oy Orsted AS Statkraft AS Sembcorp Industries Ltd SP Services Ltd Korea Electric Power Corporation Naturgy Energy Group SA Elektrik Uretim AS Istanbul Gaz Dagitim Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Bogazici Elektrik Dagitim AS Enerjisa Enerji AS ATCO Electric Ltd. Exelon Corporation Southern Company PetroChina Company Limited Reliance Industries Limited JSC Inter RAO RusHydro Novatek Eskom Holdings SOC Limited Sasol Limited Reatile Group Pty Ltd Engie Brasil Energia SA Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. CPFL Energia S.A. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais - CEMIG Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp The Tata Power Company Limited Gujarat Gas Ltd Torrent Power Limited Petroleos Mexicanos Comision Federal de Electricidad Duke Energy Corporation BC Hydro Korea Gas Corp Centrica plc Electricite de France SA Engie SA E SE EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg A.G. WINGAS GmbH Equinor ASA. Eni SpA Enel SpA A2A SpA Edison S.p.A. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. Kurita Water Industries Ltd Daigas Group The Kansai Electric Power Co, Incorporated Origin Energy Limited Synergy Ausgrid AGL Energy Limited Enbridge Inc. FortisAlberta Inc Hydro One Ltd State Grid Corporation of China Sinopec Zhongyuan Petrochemical Co Ltd RWE AG Alliander NV Eneco UK Ltd Evides N.V. Endesa SA Iberdrola, S.A. Thames Water Utilities Ltd Scottish Power Ltd NextEra Energy, Inc.
