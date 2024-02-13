(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Utilities Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The G8 countries contributed $4,381.0 billion in 2022 to the global utilities industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% between 2018 and 2022. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $5,520.7 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 4.7% over the 2022-27 period.

The G8 Utilities industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value , and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.

Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the utilities industry, with market revenues of $1,312.8 billion in 2022. This was followed by Italy and Germany, with a value of $987.6 and $652.7 billion, respectively. The US is expected to lead the utilities industry in the G8 nations with a value of $1,662.7 billion in 2016, followed by Italy and Germany with expected values of $1,282.7 and $798.5 billion, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions

2 Group of Eight (G8) Utilities

2.1. Industry Outlook

3 Utilities in Canada

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

5 Utilities in France

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data

7 Utilities in Germany

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis

8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data

9 Utilities in Italy

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis

10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data

11 Utilities in Japan

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Data

11.3. Market Segmentation

11.4. Market outlook

11.5. Five forces analysis

12 Macroeconomic Indicators

12.1. Country data

13 Utilities in Russia

13.1. Market Overview

13.2. Market Data

13.3. Market Segmentation

13.4. Market outlook

13.5. Five forces analysis

14 Macroeconomic Indicators

14.1. Country data

15 Utilities in The United Kingdom

15.1. Market Overview

15.2. Market Data

15.3. Market Segmentation

15.4. Market outlook

15.5. Five forces analysis

16 Macroeconomic Indicators

16.1. Country data

17 Utilities in The United States

17.1. Market Overview

17.2. Market Data

17.3. Market Segmentation

17.4. Market outlook

17.5. Five forces analysis

18 Macroeconomic Indicators

18.1. Country data

