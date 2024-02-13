World Credit Union Conference Announces 2024 Keynote Speakers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Elissa McCarter LaBorde, President and CEO, World Council of Credit UnionsMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An impressive lineup of keynote speakers will share their unique insights with credit union leaders from around the globe during the 2024 World Credit Union Conference , to be held July 21-24, at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.Shawn Kanungo, an innovation strategist, will lead the session“Strategy in a World of Disruption”, providing valuable perspectives on adapting to technological changes and evolving customer expectations.René Carayol, a globally recognized inclusive leadership speaker, will inspire attendees with his expertise in fostering inclusive and successful organizational cultures.Erica Dhawan, an authority on modern teamwork and innovation, will present“Concrete Empathy: A Playbook for Leading Modern Teams to Innovation”, offering strategies for building engaged and innovative teams."We are honored to welcome Shawn, René and Erica to the 2024 World Credit Union Conference,” said Elissa McCarter LaBorde, World Council of Credit Unions President and CEO.“Their collective wisdom in innovation, leadership and empathy will inspire our attendees with the tools and insights needed to navigate today's complex business landscape. This year's conference is not just about facing our challenges; it's about embracing new opportunities for transformation and growth in the credit union industry."The World Credit Union Conference, presented by World Council of Credit Unions, is the premier global event for credit union professionals, offering unparalleled networking opportunities, educational sessions, and insights into the latest industry trends.Early bird registration rates are available until Friday, 12 April. For more information and to register for the conference, please visit wcuc .

