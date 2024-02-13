ACTFL Announces New Executive Director Search

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTFL has initiated a search for our next executive director. The ACTFL Board is working with Sterling Martin, a highly respected search firm in the nonprofit space, to identify candidates for the role. To that end, today we have posted the position description and qualifications and have officially opened the search.

You can view the position posting here .

ACTFL President L.J. Randolph Jr., announced, "The ACTFL Board of Directors is excited to identify a new leader for our organization who has executive vision, a passion for world language teaching, and who represents ACTFL's values and mission. We are committed to bringing in the best candidate to ensure that we continue to lead and represent all language professionals. We encourage visionary thinkers and those from under-represented groups to apply."

Candidates can

apply at SMA's applicant portal here .

About ACTFL:

Providing vision, leadership and support for quality teaching and learning of languages, ACTFL is an

individual membership organization of more than 11,000 language educators

and administrators from elementary through graduate education, as well as

government and industry. Since its founding in 1967, ACTFL has become synonymous with innovation, quality, and reliability in meeting the changing needs of language educators and their learners. It is where the world's educators, businesses, and government agencies go to advance the practice of language learning.

ACTFL's work as a trusted, independent center of excellence empowers educators to prepare learners for success in a 21st century global society; helps government agencies build language capacity in the U.S. and abroad; and connects businesses with the resources and relationships they need to succeed.

