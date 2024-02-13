EXPERT SYSTEMS FACILITATES RAPID ADVANCEMENT OF GROUNDBREAKING COVID-19 TREATMENT, TRX01, TO CLINICAL TRIALS WITHIN TWO YEARS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Systems Inc., a private company (ESI), announces the initiation of a first-in-human trial of TRX01 by their partner Trawsfynydd Therapeutics, a private company. Expert Systems deployed their accelerator platform to engineer this cutting-edge protease inhibitor targeting the SARS-CoV-2 viral main protease (3CL, Mpro) in less than two years. The Phase 1 clinical trial aims to evaluate TRX01's safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics in healthy individuals, laying the foundation for potential regulatory approval and broad accessibility for this much needed therapeutic.

"Expert Systems' AI-driven rational design methodologies have played a pivotal role in creating superior therapeutics, eliminating the necessity for ritonavir co-administration, marking a major stride in combating this lethal viral disease," commented Bill Farley, CBO at Expert Systems.

Expert Systems, Inc., has an accelerator platform which deploys a comprehensive hybrid AI/ML based platform, covering all aspects of preclinical drug discovery and early development, from target identification to virtual screening, including non-clinical and clinical pharmacology, chemical liability assessment and toxicology. In addition, Expert Systems uses a proprietary set of private and public databases applying software tools to evaluate the intellectual property landscape and constructing a competitive intelligence strategy to de-risk candidate selection for rapid transition from in silico to first-in-human trails. Expert Systems has enabled the setup of seed & series A companies, as well as organization and management of over 30 R&D programs with financial investors and strategic partners in North America, Europe and Australia.

