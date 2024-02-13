Brandone Partners With Contractor Nation, Welcomes Bright Brothers To Portfolio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Soft-washing and Holiday Light Solutions Brand Launches Franchising Opportunities

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BrandONE , the premier franchise growth and development consultancy in America, is proud to announce the addition of Bright Brothers , an emerging franchise specializing in soft-washing and holiday light installation, to its portfolio. With this agreement, Bright Brothers officially marks the launch of its newest franchising opportunities. To help Bright Brothers achieve franchising success, BrandONE is excited to have entered a strategic partnership with Contractor Nation , a renowned network of market-leading home improvement service contractors.

The early concepts for Bright Brothers date back to 2006, when co-founder Patrick Clark started his first pressure-washing business, and later adopted soft-washing techniques in 2008. After growing his business and opening several locations nationwide over the next 15 years, Clark teamed up with Larry Janesky's Contractor Nation in 2023 to create Bright Brothers, providing homeowners with reliable exterior cleaning and professionally-installed holiday lights.

"We are thrilled to join forces with BrandONE as we build Bright Brothers into a powerhouse in this niche industry," Clark said. "I've dedicated my career to ensuring all homeowners can experience a clean, sanitized exterior protected from mold, mildew and algae. Now, combining that already established expertise with a holiday light solution, we look forward to growing our brand from coast-to-coast with our unparalleled offerings."

Bright Brothers is set to make a significant impact in the home and business improvement market, with a team of skilled professionals dedicated to enhancing the aesthetic appeal of any customer's home or business. Differing from more traditional washing services through the inclusion of holiday light installation in its business model, Bright Brothers is in the unique position to provide its services year-round. In fact, BrandONE sees so much potential in the Bright Brothers business model that they've decided to do more than simply represent the brand and support its growth; BrandONE has taken equity in the franchise as well.

"We are excited to be participating as operating partners with Bright Brothers, as their business model aligned so perfectly with our values. We felt it was a prime opportunity to diversify our business holdings while shaping an emerging market," said Dave Schaefers, Partner and Chief Development Officer for BrandONE . "Their genuine dedication to helping communities shine bright all year round makes them a perfect fit for our BrandONE family,".

The partnership between BrandONE and Contractor Nation to ensure the growth and success of Bright Brothers has proven to be a successful strategy in the past. Contractor Nation has played a pivotal role in the development of other clients in the BrandONE portfolio, including The Junkluggers and Gutter Shutter, helping to mature these brands to a point where they could become a strong organization ready to take on responsible and sustainable growth. Working together provides each company with the chance to improve their overall service offerings, while enabling them to leverage shared resources across their respective portfolios.

"We're thrilled to once again partner with Larry Janesky's team at Contractor Nation so that we can provide Bright Brothers with the best of both worlds on the road to success: from the expert advice in home improvement services, to growing at an explosive yet responsible rate as a franchise," Schaefers said. "We're grateful for this opportunity to build out our partnership with Contractor Nation to provide our brands the resources needed to achieve their full potential."

BrandOne is always looking to speak with exciting brands and owners who have strong ambition to grow. For more information about BrandONE, visit

brandonefd .

ABOUT BRANDONE

Established in 2017, BrandONE is a trusted partner to franchisors dedicated to fostering sustainable enterprise value. With a combined wealth of over 500 years of experience in cultivating the nation's foremost brands, the BrandONE team is renowned for its diverse expertise across various business verticals and its comprehensive knowledge of all operational facets within organizations. BrandONE stands as an amalgamation of five dynamic business partners, representing a diverse portfolio of 16 distinct brands, each united by a shared aspiration: to enhance communities through sustainable and responsible growth. BrandONE remains steadfast in its commitment to this noble mission. For more information about BrandONE, visit

brandonefd .

ABOUT CONTRACTOR NATION

Contractor Nation is the original and most successful network for home improvement services contractors in North America. It was founded by Larry Janesky in 1990 with a simple goal: create the greatest level of success possible for home improvement contractors. Their mission remains to equip contractors in the home improvement industry with the resources and support they need to deliver consistently positive results to customers, employees, and stakeholders. We are guided by our core values of integrity, leadership, growth, innovation and education. For more information about Contractor Nation, visit contractornation .

Media Contact: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300 ext. 264

SOURCE BrandONE Franchise Development