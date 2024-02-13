(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Whole Earth Brands (Nasdaq: FREE )

for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Affiliates of Sababa Holdings.

Click here to learn how to join the or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Whole Earth Brands shareholders will receive only $4.875 per share.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Whole Earth Brands by imposing a significant penalty if Whole Earth Brands accepts a competing bid. Whole Earth Brands insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Whole Earth Brands' board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

