Zimmer + Rohde Now Represented In Chicago By Michael-Cleary Showroom At The Merchandise Mart

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chicago, IL – Michael-Cleary is delighted to announce it now carries Zimmer + Rohde, the esteemed European textile manufacturer, in its Chicago showroom, located in the iconic Merchandise Mart. Bringing this rich heritage and the exquisite fabric collections of this brand to the discerning design professionals of Chicago marks a significant expansion to the fabric offerings of the Michael-Cleary showroom.

Michael-Cleary, renowned for its luxury, to-the-trade multi-line offerings, will feature Zimmer + Rohde's international portfolio, which includes exclusive brands such as Ardecora Milano, Etamine Paris, Hodsoll McKenzie London, Travers New York, and Zimmer + Rohde itself. This collaboration is set to enhance the design possibilities for interior designers and architects, providing access to a wider range of exquisitely designed upholstery and drapery textiles.

Founded in 1899, Zimmer + Rohde is a family-run enterprise, now in its fourth generation. It stands as a beacon of tradition, innovation, and craftsmanship in the textile industry. The company has consistently prioritized quality and design, collaborating with the finest weaving mills and printers worldwide to bring innovative and exclusive furnishings to the market.

The Michael-Cleary showroom at the Merchandise Mart is a destination for luxury design, offering an unparalleled selection that caters to the high standards of interior design professionals. With Zimmer + Rohde now among its represented brands, Michael-Cleary is set to further its mission of providing exclusive and custom design solutions to its clientele.

"We are excited to represent Zimmer + Rohde, a brand that embodies the pinnacle of textile design and craftsmanship," said Matt Costigan, owner of Michael-Cleary. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to offering the most luxurious and innovative products to our clients. Zimmer + Rohde's exceptional collection will undoubtedly inspire beautiful and sophisticated interiors."

Zimmer + Rohde operates with a global presence, having subsidiaries in New York, Paris, Milan, London, Dubai, and Hong Kong. Its reputation for quality and design excellence is recognized worldwide, making this new venture with Michael-Cleary a promising opportunity for both brands to expand their influence in the luxury interior design market.

For more information about Zimmer + Rohde's collections available through the Michael-Cleary showroom, please visit our website or contact the showroom directly at (312) 464-0800

