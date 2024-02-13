Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Security Product For Commercial Trucks (FJK-279)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I am well aware of how easily criminals can breach the rear of commercial trucking equipment to steal expensive freight," said an inventor, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., "so I invented the

E L L I S COMBINATION SEAL. My design would offer an improved alternative to traditional padlocks that can be easily cut off or broken. It can go anywhere and only be opened by authorized individuals with the code. Also, this reusable green seal option could help reduce the use of disposable seals."

The patent-pending invention provides a strong security product for locking the back door of a commercial truck or trailer. In doing so, it helps prevent break-ins at the back of a parked or stopped truck. As a result, it increases security as only the sender, receiver and authorized personnel would have the code for opening the rear door. The invention features a durable, reliable and environmentally friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers, trucking companies, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp.

