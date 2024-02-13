(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global 5G fixed wireless access market is expected to reach an estimated $238.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 35.4% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global 5G fixed wireless access market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, industrial, and government markets. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for high-speed internet access, greater use of cutting-edge technology in 5G fixed wireless access (FWA), such as millimeter-wave and internet of things (IoT), and increasing investment in 5G infrastructure.

List of 5G Fixed Wireless Access Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies 5G fixed wireless access companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Insights



Services is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to modernization of cellular networks worldwide to meet the growing demand for the internet, as well as, growth of the internet of things (IoT) and the increasing proliferation of data-intensive applications, companies and consumers are expecting quicker and more dependable connectivity.

Residential will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for high-speed broadband, the growing popularity of smart home technology, and the growth in telecommuting and remote work. North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising use of smart home gadgets, rising demand for high-speed internet connection, and the arrival of 5G infrastructure in the region.

Features of the Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market



Market Size Estimates: 5G fixed wireless access market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: 5G fixed wireless access market size by offering, application, operating frequency, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: 5G fixed wireless access market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different offering, application, operating frequency, and regions for the 5G fixed wireless access market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the 5G fixed wireless access market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market by Offering

3.3.1: Hardware

3.3.2: Services

3.4: Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market by Application

3.4.1: Residential

3.4.2: Commercial

3.4.3: Industrial

3.4.4: Government

3.4.5: Others

3.5: Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market by Operating Frequency

3.5.1: Sub-6 GHz

3.5.2: 24-39 GHz

3.5.3: Above 39 GHz

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market by Region

4.2: North American 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market

4.2.2: North American 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government, and Others

4.3: European 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market

4.3.1: European 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market by Offering: Hardware and Services

4.3.2: European 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government, and Others

4.4: APAC 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market

4.4.1: APAC 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market by Offering: Hardware and Services

4.4.2: APAC 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government, and Others

4.5: ROW 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market

4.5.1: ROW 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market by Offering: Hardware and Services

4.5.2: ROW 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market by Offering

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market by Operating Frequency

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Huawei Technologies

7.2: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

7.3: Nokia

7.4: Samsung

7.5: Inseego

7.6: Qualcomm Technologies

7.7: Intel Corporation

7.8: MediaTek

7.9: COMMSCOPE

7.10: Verizon Communications

