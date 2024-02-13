Silvertech Named Progress Sitefinity's Digital Agency Of The Year, Recognizing Excellence In Digital Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SilverTech wins the Partner of the Year Award

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SilverTech, a national digital experience agency, is proud to announce that it has been awarded Partner of the Year accolade by Progress Sitefinity , a globally renowned provider of digital experience content management solutions. This recognition emphasizes SilverTech's outstanding achievements in delivering innovative, modern, and impactful digital solutions for its clients. SilverTech is the only partner to achieve this distinction this year in North America.The Partner of the Year Award, selected by Progress Sitefinity, is a testament to SilverTech's commitment to excellence, technical expertise, and contributions to the field of digital marketing and web development. The purpose of this award is to acknowledge a Sitefinity Partner that has demonstrated a commitment to innovative Digital Experience Platform implementations, an in-depth knowledge of Sitefinity, and has made value-driven contributions within the digital CX space."SilverTech is honored to receive the Progress Sitefinity Partner of the Year Award. This recognition reflects our dedication to pushing the boundaries of digital innovation and delivering exceptional results for our clients," said Nick Soggu, CEO at SilverTech. "We are proud of our talented team and grateful for the strong partnership with Progress Sitefinity, which has played a pivotal role in our success."SilverTech's approach to digital marketing, combined with its strategic use of Progress Sitefinity's digital experience platform, has enabled the agency to deliver more than 30 custom websites and online portals, seamless user experiences and scalable solutions for clients across various industries. The award underscores SilverTech's ability to consistently exceed client expectations, drive digital transformation, and achieve measurable business outcomes."We are delighted to recognize SilverTech as our Partner of the Year. Their exceptional work in leveraging Progress Sitefinity's capabilities to deliver transformative digital experiences highlights their dedication to client success and innovation," said Chris Knepp, Partner Account Manager at Progress Sitefinity. "SilverTech exemplifies the qualities we value in a partner, and we look forward to continued collaboration and success together."In addition to earning Partner of the Year, SilverTech has two team members selected for the Progress Champion program. Jeff McPherson , Chief Digital Officer, and Derek Barka , Chief Technology Officer, were appointed Progress Champions for 2024. SilverTech is one of only two Progress partners to have more than one Champion designated.Earlier in the year, SilverTech also received the 'Website of the Year' distinction for a custom online portal developed on Progress Sitefinity and integrated with critical business systems for client Palmer Gas & Oil of Salem, NH.About SilverTechSilverTech is a leading digital experience agency redefining how businesses engage with their customers. Founded in 1996, the national agency is changing the game for clients who seek an unexpectedly enjoyable experience to solve even the most complex digital business challenges. SilverTech sets the bar higher when it comes to smart and satisfying client-agency partnerships. Services include digital marketing, user experience strategy and design, advanced web and application design & development, data and technology integration, and digital business consultation. Chief Marketer selected SilverTech as a 'Top 200 Agency of 2023'. Clients include national and global brands such as Allison Transmission, Nova Scotia Power, Drexel University, Georgia Pacific, Renown Health, United Community Bank, Fulton Bank, and others.About ProgressDedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications. Progress Sitefinity is a leading provider of digital experience solutions that empower businesses to deliver compelling and personalized online experiences. The Sitefinity platform enables organizations to create, manage, and optimize digital content across various channels to drive engagement and business growth.

