Caregiver Opportunities: No Barriers Opens Applications For 2024 Retreats For Family Caregivers

mindsets, is excited to announce the opening of applications for the 2024 Caregivers Season . This unique program offers enriching experiences designed to expand a family caregiver's community, promote often-overlooked self-care practices, and empower caregivers to live a No Barriers Life.

2024 No Barriers Caregivers Retreats: Transformative experiences empowering family caregivers. Apply now!

The No Barriers Caregivers program, tailored for those with a significant personal relationship with and providing assistance for individuals with disabilities, has a proven track record of success. Last year, 77% of participants reported feeling a sense of belonging after the program, compared to just 8% before the program.

"It reminded me that I have a voice," shared a previous Caregiver program participant. "It showed me that I was not alone, helped me to realize my potential, and helped me start to see 'me' again."

The United States is home to an estimated 53 million family caregivers, a number that continues to grow. As such, Barriers recognizes the diversity of caregiving experiences and focuses on providing opportunities that facilitate both rejuvenation and balance.

Experiences for 2024

Hosted at the No Barriers Mountain Campus, nestled in the wilderness of Northern Colorado, the program offers a unique setting for transformative experiences. This year, No Barriers is thrilled to offer both single and multi-day retreats.

Multi-day retreats, typically spanning four days and three nights, provide caregivers with an immersive itinerary conducive to connection and self-discovery. No Barriers covers the costs of lodging, food, and transportation from Denver, ensuring accessibility for participants and Scholarship opportunities are available to help offset the cost of travel to Denver (please contact [email protected] with inquiries). Each retreat is led by a dedicated team of Program Leaders who facilitate activities and support the cohort throughout the journey.

Single-day retreats offer a condensed escape into nature, beginning in the late morning and concluding with a closing campfire in the evening. Held in Northern Colorado, these experiences are ideal for family caregivers residing along the Front Range, greater Denver, Northern Colorado, and Southern Wyoming.

Program Overview

In addition to the in-person experience, the Caregivers program follows a three-phase curriculum:

Phase 1: Participants are introduced to the No Barriers Life framework, laying the groundwork for their journey and fostering connections within the group.

Phase 2: Through experiential learning, participants witness the principles of the No Barriers Life in action, gaining insights into overcoming challenges.

Phase 3: Upon returning home, caregivers implement the lessons learned, applying newfound skills to their daily lives.

How to Apply

Applications for the No Barriers Caregivers program are now open and can be completed through this lin . For inquiries or assistance, please reach out to our dedicated Caregivers team at [email protected] .

About No Barriers

No Barriers is a non-profit organization based in Colorado, dedicated to providing transformative programs and experiences. Through a three-phase curriculum, No Barriers empowers individuals to overcome adversity and build resilient communities. Learn more about our mission and programs at

nobarriersusa

