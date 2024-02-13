D1 Training Announces Dynamic Partnership With PRIME Hydration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Fitness Franchise Flexes New Brand Partnership, Fueling the Next Generation of Athletes & Fitness Enthusiasts

D1 Training , a leading fitness concept utilizing the five core tenets of athletic-based training to help people of all ages achieve their sport and fitness goals, announces a formal partnership with PRIME , the viral sports drink brand founded by Logan Paul and KSI, across its more than 100 locations nationwide.

The partnership marks a strategic alliance between a brand synonymous with high-caliber athletic performance and the fastest-growing hydration company in country. Together, these dynamic, forward-thinking brands are not only providing tens of thousands of athletes with a better alternative to traditional sugary sports drinks, but also properly fueling the next generation of sports superstars and fitness enthusiasts.

With bold, thirst-quenching flavors to help refresh, replenish, and refuel, PRIME's goal is to create a drink that can fuel any lifestyle.

Available in a range of flavors that include orange, grape, ice pop, blue raspberry, lemon lime and tropical punch, each drink comes with added nutritional benefits to compliment taste. PRIME has a coconut water base and boasts BCAA to aid muscle recovery, B vitamins, antioxidants, and electrolytes.

PRIME products and retail items are now available at all D1 locations nationwide. The partnership will be further activated across consumer engagement, signage, print materials, and digital and social engagement.

"This partnership with a young, dynamic brand confirms our commitment to innovation," said Will Bartholomew, D1 Training Founder and CEO. "We continue to seek out new opportunities that allow us to flex our marketing muscles, proving we are a dominate force in the industry as we evolve to meet the wants and needs of today's modern consumer. As the partnership further develops, we'll look to integrate PRIME into various onsite camps and events, especially for our youth athletes."

This partnership announcement comes on the heels of an impressive year for D1, achieving substantial revenue growth across current facilities and the opening of 26 new locations. In 2024, D1 has set its plans to open more than 50 units with double that in development, bringing its future total to 250 units.

The brand has put a refined focus on its commitment to the D1 Training mission, which is to create a space for and support athletes of any age in their fitness goals. With a service mindset, the brand has been able to refine and optimize the business model and athlete experience. This has resulted in strong performance and 6.5% revenue growth compared to the previous year.

All D1 locations offer three core training programs, Scholastic (Rookie, Developmental, Prep and Overtime), Adult and Pro. Each fitness program is based on the five athletic-based tenets: dynamic warm-up, performance, strength program, core and conditioning, and cool down. Outside of group workouts, D1 offers one-on-one training with world-class coaches.

The industry remains strong as ever, with an untapped growth potential in scholastic training . The competitive landscape of youth sports is ever changing and having access to a place like D1 - where young athletes can hone their skills – is becoming increasingly important. This paired with D1's adult and personal training programs provides an unmatched opportunity. With vast whitespace across the country , eager and passionate franchisees are flocking to the franchise opportunity and growth potential.

About D1 Training

Founded in 2001 by former NFL player Will Bartholomew, and based in Nashville, D1 Training began franchising in 2017. The brand has grown to more than 100 locations currently open, with over 100 additional locations in various stages of development. The brand was recently ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500, was named a Top 30 Gym in America by Men's Health Magazine, and also made an appearance on The Inc. 5000 which ranks the fastest growing private companies in the nation. D1 Training has been endorsed by the NFL Players Association as an approved training facility and is a preferred partner of the National Academy of Sports Medicine. D1 Training is actively seeking qualified, community-minded franchisees with a passion for the fitness industry to continue its growth through single and multi-unit franchise deals. For more information on D1 Training and franchise opportunities, please visit PRIME

Founded in 2022 by entrepreneurs and influencers, Logan Paul and KSI, PRIME is a global lifestyle beverage brand focused on providing better fuel for any endeavor. PRIME offers its highly coveted flagship product, PRIME Hydration, a healthier sports drink alternative with zero added sugar in both bottled and powdered form for on-the-go, as well as PRIME Energy, its caffeinated energy drink. PRIME products can be found at Target, GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe, Walmart and Kroger Family Stores nationwide as well as select retailers globally. For more information on PRIME and where it is sold, please visit .

