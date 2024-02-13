NTT Ltd. To Enter Paris Market With Agreement For Significant Data Center Expansion

(MENAFN- Pressat) Investment to begin with a 14 development across three data centers



LONDON – 13 February 2024 – NTT Ltd., a leading global IT infrastructure and services company, today announced that its Global Data Centers division will develop and operate its first data center campus in the Paris market, a key data center region in Europe.

The data center campus is comprised of 14.4 hectares (approx. 35.5 acres) and will support a planned capacity of 84 MW of critical IT load across three data centers. The site is located 50km south of Paris in the municipalities of Le Coudray-Montceaux and Corbeil-Essonnes, in close proximity to key digital infrastructure and has power reserved for day one deployment.

“Paris is a significant addition to our global offering and an important area in our expansion efforts,” said Doug Adams, CEO and President, NTT Global Data Centers & Submarine Cable.“We are pleased to continue to add to our existing portfolio and market share in EMEA and enhance our client offerings to include Paris.”

“This investment complements our existing and growing presence in Frankfurt, London and Amsterdam, and will complete our footprint in the FLAP Tier 1 markets in Europe,” said Florian Winkler, Chief Executive Officer EMEA and Global Chief Operating Officer, NTT Global Data Centers.“We will develop our presence in the Paris metro area in close partnership with the local municipalities, partners, and the government. The addition of Paris builds upon our long-term proven track record of developing and operating in continental Europe and the UK and is a precursor for NTT's further expansion and growth in both, existing and additional new markets in Europe.”

Logistics Capital Partners had first acquired the former brownfield site in 2019 through a public auction and subsequently managed the demolition, decontamination, and obtained the permits and necessary power connections for data center usage. Logistics Capital Partners (LCP) will remain strategically involved to support the development and delivery of this new campus.

As demand for data usage and computation continues to increase with the wider use of generative AI and other technologies, the need for data centers is expected to continue to grow around the globe. The Paris market addition is part of NTT's global expansion efforts to meet these needs, including recent announcements of new data center campuses in Virginia in the United States, and in Noida and Chennai in India. All are part of the company's over $10 billion investment in data center growth for fiscal years 2023-27, while driving towards achieving NTT's net-zero emissions target for its own operations including sourcing 100% renewable energy by 2030.

About NTT Ltd.

As part of NTT DATA, a USD 30 billion IT services provider, NTT Ltd. is a leading IT infrastructure and services company serving 65% of the Fortune Global 500 and over 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We lay the foundation for organizations' edge-to-cloud networking ecosystem, simplify the complexity of their workloads across multicloud environments, and innovate at the edge of their IT environments where networks, cloud and applications converge. We offer tailored infrastructure and ensure consistent best practices in design and operations across all of our secure, scalable and customizable data centers. On the journey towards a software-defined future, we support organizations with our platform-delivered infrastructure services. We enable a connected future.

Visit us at global

About Logistics Capital Partners

Logistics Capital Partners (LCP) is a Pan-European developer of and investor in industrial sites (including logistics and datacenter sites). LCP has local offices and teams in the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands. LCP has developed over ten million sq. of logistics and industrial assets in Europe in the last five years.

Media Enquiries:

Anne Brownlee

Director, Global Communications

NTT Global Data Centers

E: ...