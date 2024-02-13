Iranian MP Remains Optimistic For JCPOA Negotiations Amidst Obstacles

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The negotiations
on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) could still
resume, despite the U.S. withdrawal from the agreement, sanctions
against Iran, and turmoil in the Middle East, said Ali Aghazadeh, a
member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign
Policy Committee, Trend reports.
Agazadeh cited a recent statement by U.S. Secretary of State
Antony Blinken, who admitted that the S from the JCPOA
was a major mistake. Blinken acknowledged that the JCPOA addressed
one of America's concerns, Iran's nuclear program.
Iranian MP said that if the U.S. realized that leaving the JCPOA
had negative repercussions for itself, there was a possibility for
new talks to begin.
He also stated that the JCPOA was a reasonable agreement for all
sides. The West eased its worries by creating a system to closely
monitor Iran's nuclear activities. Iran, in turn, attained its
objectives such as the formal recognition of its nuclear activities
and the removal of sanctions.
Aghazadeh added that the U.S. hoped to force Iran to surrender
by quitting the JCPOA and imposing sanctions on Iran in 2018,
expecting that Iran would accept arms limitations under the new
JCPOA and abandon its regional policies. But none of that
occurred.
The MP concluded that by withdrawing from the JCPOA, the West
showed that Iran had achieved a victory in the realm of
diplomacy.
On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the
creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia,
China, UK, France, and Germany).
However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from
the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the
5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and
imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.
Over the past period, the sanctions have affected Iranian oil
exports and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The
sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets
abroad.
In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a
strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the
non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of
sanctions on Iran.
According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of
February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps
and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a
result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30
percent.
