Hikma, AFT Pharmaceuticals Expand Agreement For Commercialization Of Injectable Pain Medication

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals, a multinational pharmaceutical company, announced on Tuesday that it has recently signed an exclusive licensing agreement with AFT Pharmaceuticals (AFT) for the registration and commercialization of Combogesic IV, an intravenous, opioid-free pain relief medicine for the short term symptomatic treatment of acute pain in adults and the reduction of fever, in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Iraq.In a statement, the company said that Combogesic IV is a patented intravenous formulation of Paracetamol 1000mg + Ibuprofen 300mg solution for infusion. The new agreement provides Hikma with exclusive rights for the commercialization of Combogesic IV in the three countries.A similar agreement was previously signed with AFT Pharmaceuticals in the United States market and the launch of Combogesic IV in the US market was announced earlier this month.Mazen Darwazah, Hikma's Executive Vice Chairperson and President of MENA, said: "Our agreement with AFT Pharmaceuticals for Combogesic IV – an important alternative for the treatment of acute pain and fever – is an important milestone in delivering on our purpose of putting better health, within reach, every day. As a leading healthcare company in MENA, we continue to expand our pipeline in growing therapeutic areas and are committed to partnerships with global players to expand our portfolio of high-quality medicines to patients in the region."