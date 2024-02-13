Barchart Announces Strategic Updates To Its Executive Leadership Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology solutions to the global financial, media, and commodity industries, is pleased to introduce key updates and promotions to its executive leadership team.

This includes naming Mike Ehrenberg as Chief Technology Officer, Chris Harrison as Chief Product Officer, Colleen Sheeren as Chief Marketing Officer and Andrew Ward as Head of Commodity Sales.

"It is exciting to start off the year with these significant updates.

We are excited to welcome Andrew to Barchart to lead our commodity sales team in providing market intel, trading and risk management solutions to agribusinesses," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda.

"Andrew has a combination of trading, commodity risk management and software knowledge that will bring value to Barchart across our organization and to our clients," added Haraburda.

"And, to name Mike, Chris and Colleen to new executive positions is rewarding for them professionally, well-deserved and great for Barchart.

They have been significant contributors to Barchart's growth, as their contributions have helped shape our technology infrastructure, software, data solutions and our reach across both retail and institutional verticals within finance, media and commodities," added Haraburda.



Ehrenberg joined Barchart in 2011 and has had increasing roles and responsibilities within Barchart's software development team over the past 13 years, including his most recent role as Head of Engineering. In his role as Chief Technology Officer, Ehrenberg will lead Barchart's team of engineers and technology staff to develop next-generation data and software solutions for investing, trading and risk management across equities, options, futures, commodity and currency markets.



Harrison has played a key role in leading Barchart's technology teams as Chief Technology Officer since 2018. As he transitions into the role of Chief Product Officer, Harrison will lead product management for Barchart's services, including Barchart's flagship cmdtyView platform. cmdtyView represents an entire ecosystem of commodity workflow solutions including real-time market intelligence, analysis, bid/offer management, hedging, messaging and third-party integrated workflows. In addition, Barchart's charting platform is a core focus for continued development within Barchart's retail and institutional solutions, as well as a powerful solution for third-party integration.



Sheeren joined Barchart in 2015 and most recently served as Head of Marketing. In her new role as Chief Marketing Officer, Sheeren will oversee the day-to-day execution of strategic marketing initiatives across various domains, including digital marketing, events, and the Barchart Impact advertising program. Sheeren will play a pivotal role in propelling Barchart's growth through brand recognition, public relations and effectively communicating Barchart's products and message to clients and market participants.

As Head of Commodity Sales, Ward will be responsible for driving sales across Barchart's workflow and data solutions for commodity businesses, which includes real-time market intelligence and analysis, producer communication and relationship management, bid/offer management, hedging and third-party integrations. Ward's previous career experience spans commodity risk management and technology solutions with roles at Macquarie Group, JP Morgan and Refinitv.

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit .

