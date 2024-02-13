Inventhelp Inventor Develops Athletic Shoe To Prevent Ankle Sprains (DCD-312)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a former basketball player I thought there could be a better athletic shoe to address the ever-occurring painful ankle sprains," said an inventor, from Glenn Dale, Md., "so I invented the B S M E (BASKETBALL SHOE MUSCULOSKELETAL ENHANCEMENT). My design could aid in reducing the incidence of bone fractures, joint dislocation, overuse injuries and ankle sprains."

The invention provides an improved athletic shoe design that would address

musculoskeletal injuries such as high and low ankle sprains. In doing so, it helps prevent and mediate ankle sprains. As a result, it provides enhanced protection. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for basketball players and other athletes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

