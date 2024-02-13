Provincetown Five-Star Boutique Guest House Scott House Ptown Opens Rooms For Spring And Summer 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PROVINCETOWN, Mass., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provincetown five-star-reviewed boutique guest house Scott House Ptown has opened rooms for select spring events and for the summer 2024 season.

Scott House Ptown is located on Bradford Street in the center of Provincetown, in the shadow of Provincetown's iconic Pilgrim Monument and just steps away from the MacMillan Pier ferry dock, Town Hall, the harbor beaches and the art galleries, shops, restaurants, bars and entertainment venues for which Provincetown is famous. Each of Scott House Ptown's three guest rooms features a queen bed, television, a private en-suite bathroom, air conditioning, a ceiling fan and plenty of storage space. Guests at Scott House Ptown also have access to a full kitchen, a large living/dining common area and meticulously maintained front and back gardens that are perfect for enjoying morning coffee or an afternoon cocktail. There is free parking on site for guests (although most arrive via ferry from Boston in the summer) and Scott House offers a library of breezy beach reads, beach towels, sunscreen and other beach essentials guests can borrow.

This year marks the fourth Scott House Ptown has been owned and operated by proprietor Mark Scott. Since opening in 2020, the guest house has racked up more than 150 five-star reviews and hosted many returning guests. Here's what some guests have said about Scott House Ptown:

"Mark's place is truly something special. This is my second time staying at Scott House and I cannot speak highly enough about Mark's hospitality. The location is excellent, the house is clean, comfortable and very welcoming. Mark is an excellent host."

"Staying in Provincetown is always a great time but staying at Scott House made it amazing. The location is phenomenal: a five-minute walk to anything and everything. The bed was extremely comfortable: best sleep we've gotten in a while. The best part about the house is the outdoor seating area! We spent one night hanging out there, enjoying each other's company, in the serenity that Provincetown offers."

"The location of Scott House is perfect. It's right in the middle of the town, but just off the main street so it's quiet in the house. Mark is a great host who makes check-in and your overall stay easy. He kept the kitchen stocked with drinks, fruit, snacks and a Nespresso machine. Overall, a great place to stay."

"We loved our stay at Scott House. The location can't be beat: a few minutes walk to everything in PTown. The bed was comfortable, and the room and house matched the listing description and photos. Mark was so friendly and helpful. We will be back as many times as he'll allow us!"

Owner Mark Scott , an independent marketing and public relations consultant with more than 30 years of experience building brands in industries including fintech, real estate, banking and finance, hospitality and retail, bought the 200-year-old-plus property in November 2020.

"I spent summers growing up on Cape Cod and owned property in Provincetown for years, so I was thrilled when I was able to purchase this guest house after a nearly decade-long search," said Scott. "People only get a few weeks of vacation a year, so where people choose to go and where they choose to stay is really important. My goal at Scott House is to make however many days someone stays here as fun and comfortable as possible. It's truly an honor when someone chooses to stay at Scott House Ptown. I want to repay that with exceptional service and by contributing to their wonderful vacation experience in our magical little spot out here at Land's End."

For more information about Scott House Ptown and visiting Provincetown , visit the guest house's web site . For spring and the summer high season Scott House books exclusively through Air B&B. Links to each of the three Scott House Ptown rooms are below:

The first spring event Scott House Ptown is open for is the March 7 – 10 Out of Hibernation weekend. The guest house still has availability for most of Provincetown's big summer events, including Pride, Bear Week, Carnival and the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. For frequent updates on Scott House Ptown and Provicetown events, please follow Scott House Ptown on Instagram at @scotthouseptown.

"I can't wait to share Provincetown with my new and returning guests this year," said Scott. "There are so many amazing things going on in Provincetown in the spring and summer, and Scott House Ptown offers exceptional hospitality and comfort right in the middle of it all."

