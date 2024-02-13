President Of Confederation Of Trade Unions Of Albania Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Kol Nikollaj, President of the Confederation of the Trade Unions of Albania, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

We have carefully followed your re-election to the post of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and we are very happy that you will continue to lead the people of Azerbaijan towards strengthening and consolidating the independence and economic development of your country.

On behalf of the Confederation of Trade Unions of Albania, which has close fraternal ties with the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (AHIK), as well as on my own behalf, please accept our fraternal and sincere congratulations for your re-election to the post of President of Republic of Azerbaijan.

On this occasion, we would like to wish you and the people of Azerbaijan success and prosperity in the coming years for the good of all your country, as an important stability factor at the global level.

We are convinced that your re-election as the President of Azerbaijan will strengthen and raise to higher levels the bilateral cooperation between our countries, which together contribute to global geopolitical developments as political and economic stability factor," the letter reads.