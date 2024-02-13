MGA Builds Innovation To Tackle Shrinking Multifamily Insurance Market And Opens Capacity In 32 States

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Sertis further expands to bring affordable and stable multifamily insurance to agents and brokers with plans to expand to all states by 2026.

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Sertis, a leading managing general agency (MGA) in the multifamily insurance market, announces its expansion into 32 states across the U.S. This move marks a significant step in transforming the insurance landscape for brokers and agents, while significantly benefiting property owners with more stable and affordable insurance.

Leveraging proprietary risk assessment technology integrated with a leading property management platform, Sertis enables brokers and agents to provide competitively priced, risk-accurate insurance coverage and unifies property management across multiple locations. Property owners gain immediate visibility into their property managers' activities in a single dashboard.

For brokers and agents, Sertis simplifies the provision of master insurance programs, especially beneficial to clients with distributed properties. The company is offering multifamily property, general liability, and equipment breakdown coverage to property owners with garden-style apartment buildings and plans to expand to provide comprehensive coverage to many other types of structures.

The company's multifamily insurance products are now available in 32 states, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Sertis plans a full national expansion to be completed by 2026.

Backed by an AM Best A-rated insurance company, Sertis stands as a reliable, long-term partner for growing multifamily insurance portfolios. The company's expertise in the property and casualty insurance market, combined with its innovative risk management technology, delivers precise, data-driven underwriting, effective risk mitigation, and highly competitive premiums.

Mark Gardella, CEO at Sertis, states, "Our continued expansion is a significant stride in our mission to revolutionize multifamily insurance in the U.S. Our advanced technology and property management platform equip brokers and agents to overcome long-standing challenges of premium affordability and stability, ensuring top-tier coverage for professionally managed properties."

