Kuwait Amir Returns Home After State Visit To Bahrain

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and an official delegation accompanying him returned home after a state visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain Tuesday. His Highness the Amir is accompanied by Sheikh Ali Khalifa Al-Athbi Al-Sabah, Sheikh Ali Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Khalifa Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, Sheikh Azzam Mubarak Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, Sheikh Fawaz Saud Al-Nasser Al-Saud Al-Sabah, and senior officials of the Amiri Diwan. (end) aa

