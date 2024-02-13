Tredway Appoints New Associate To Investments Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredway , an affordable and mixed-income real estate developer that builds and preserves high-quality, high-opportunity housing, today announced that Justin Crell has joined its New York City-based team in the role of Investment Associate. In his new role, Justin will be responsible for the management of

Tredway's portfolio, including executing the respective business plans for its properties to meet the firm's ambitious social impact, financial and public-private partnership objectives.

Justin Crell, Investment Associate, Tredway

"Justin possesses a keen knowledge of the complexities of the affordable housing space and significant asset management expertise, which will enhance our growing team," said Will

Blodgett, CEO & Founder of

Tredway. "We consistently seek out bold innovators capable of driving positive change in our residents' lives and in their communities, and we look forward to Justin's contributions to our work."

Prior to joining

Tredway,

Justin

worked at Tribeca Investment Group, a real estate developer with a multi-asset focus. Justin primarily served as the firm's Asset Manager overseeing the day-to-day execution of a 700,000 square foot repositioning in Manhattan's Midtown South. Additionally, Justin oversaw the firm's legacy assets and was involved in the underwriting of potential acquisitions.

Justin started his career at Capital One, where he spent five years as an Agency Finance underwriter on the affordable housing team. At Capital One, Justin successfully underwrote and closed in excess of $1 billion in unique agency transactions including preservation loans, tax-exempt loan/bond executions, and

LIHTC forward commitments for new construction.

Justin graduated from Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration with a focus in real estate.

About

Tredway

Founded in 2021, Tredway is a real estate development firm that acquires, revitalizes and preserves affordable, workforce and mixed-income housing. Our work is driven by the belief that safe, high-quality and accessible housing is an important catalyst for upward socioeconomic mobility and is an essential part of fostering equity in America today.

Tredway combines strong relationships, industry know-how and fluency in public-private partnerships to ensure successful outcomes for all stakeholders. To learn about the advantages of partnering with

Tredway, visit:

