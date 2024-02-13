GEMXX Corporation Reports A Stellar $1,051,374 For January Retail Product Deliveries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading the charge in ammolite gems mine-to-market sector, GEMXX sets new records with 600% increase in deliveries compared to the same period last year

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – GEMXX Corporation (OTC: GEMZ) , a pioneering force in mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking start to the year with impressive product deliveries worth $1,051,374 at retail for the month of January.

“Our January delivery results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the GEMXX team,” said Jay Maull, CEO of GEMXX Corporation.“Our ability to achieve such significant deliveries is a clear indication of our competitive edge in this industry and our deep understanding of our customers' needs.”

January's deliveries mark an incredible 600% increase compared to the same period last year, highlighting GEMXX's strong growth trajectory and its effective business strategies. The company remains focused on operational efficiency and producing high-margin products.

Looking ahead, GEMXX Corporation is poised for continued success in 2024. The company plans to leverage its January achievements by investing in exploration, drilling, surveys, geotechnical report, research and development, marketing strategies, expansion into new markets, which are expected to drive further growth and enhance shareholder value.

“Our strategic investments in increasing proven resources are laying the foundation for sustainable long-term growth,” said Maull.“We are confident in our ability to not only meet but exceed our financial goals for the coming year, delivering exceptional value to our shareholders and customers alike.”

GEMXX Corporation remains dedicated to maintaining its leadership position in mine-to-market gold and gemstone market by continuing to innovate, expand its product line, and enhance its operational efficiencies. The company eagerly anticipates sharing more updates on its progress and financial performance in the coming months.

About GEMXX Corporation

GEMXX Corporation (OTC: GEMZ; $GEMZ) is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution.

GEMXX is a leading producer of top-quality finished ammolite and ammolite jewelry. The Company's world-class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the Ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. Our management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience.

