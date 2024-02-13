True Tickets And Freeman Arts Pavilion Join Forces To Eliminate Fraud And Elevate The Ticketing Experience

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, a leading digital ticket delivery platform, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Freeman Arts Pavilion, a program under the esteemed Joshua M. Freeman Foundation. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing arts access and providing a seamless ticketing experience for the Delmarva community.



Freeman Arts Pavilion, an unwavering advocate for the arts on Delmarva, has long been dedicated to enriching the cultural landscape of the region. Through a diverse array of arts performances spanning music, dance, comedy, and theatre, as well as innovative arts access programs for local schools and the broader community, Freeman Arts Pavilion has become a cultural cornerstone, fostering creativity and artistic expression.

True Tickets' cutting-edge digital ticketing platform will empower Freeman Arts Pavilion to streamline ticketing operations, enhance security measures, and gain valuable insights into audience engagement, ultimately elevating the overall patron experience.

"We are excited to partner with Freeman Arts Pavilion, an organization that shares our commitment to making the arts accessible to all," said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development, True Tickets. "Our secure and user-friendly digital ticketing platform will enable Freeman Arts Pavilion to connect even more deeply with their audience and deliver a memorable experience to all who attend their exceptional performances.”

Freeman Arts Pavilion's dedication to fostering a thriving arts community aligns perfectly with True Tickets' mission to provide venues and event organizers with the tools to manage their tickets efficiently and engage with their true audience. Together, they aim to strengthen the arts on Delmarva and ensure that the arts continue to flourish in the region.

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with True Tickets," said Molly Williams, Programming & Events Director, Freeman Arts Pavilion. "This collaboration will enable us to better serve our community through the arts. We look forward to a future filled with outstanding performances and a more secure and streamlined ticketing process for everyone who joins us at Freeman Arts Pavilion.”

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Freeman Arts Pavilion

Freeman Arts Pavilion is a program of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, with the purpose of creating experiences that elevate the human spirit. This program is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on Grant support is also provided by the Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, the Sussex County Council, and the state of Delaware.

CONTACT: Media Contacts: True Tickets Crystal Henderson ... Freeman Arts Pavilion Alyson Cunningham ...