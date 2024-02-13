Presight and Samruk-Kazyna sign agreement with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development to build an Advanced AI Supercomputer in Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) DUBAI, UAE, February 13, 2024: In a landmark initiative, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Digital Development, in collaboration with Presight, a G42 company, and Samruk-Kazyna, the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Kazakhstan, have announced the development of a state-of-the-art AI supercomputer and data center cluster to enable the country’s digital transformation initiatives. This agreement marks the first project under the newly established Samruk-Kazyna-Presight joint venture, aiming to lay the foundation for the country's national AI digital infrastructure.



The agreement, announced at the World Governments Summit in the presence of H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, is part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the UAE Ministry of Investments.



The project will be executed in two phases: the initial phase will enhance computing power within the existing facilities of the Ministry of Digitalization and the development of a Kazakh LLM, and the subsequent phase will involve constructing a new data center and supercomputer cluster running on green energy.



This endeavor aligns with the visions set forth during the joint nation’s leadership meeting at the COP28 conference in Dubai, embodying the commitment between Kazakhstan and the UAE to introduce a world-class supercomputer cluster to Central Asia. Samruk-Kazyna is recognized as a strategic partner in this project, highlighting the concerted efforts towards achieving technological advancement and economic growth through AI and digital transformation.



Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, emphasized the significance of this agreement as a critical step towards technological sovereignty and innovation in Kazakhstan. "This partnership not only underscores our commitment to technological advancement but also propels Kazakhstan towards becoming a leader in AI and digital infrastructure," said Pramotedham. "We are excited to contribute to the country's technological future and anticipate the positive impact on society and the broader region."



“In our pursuit of AI development and the nation's digital aspirations, Presight emerges as an invaluable cornerstone partner, exemplifying excellence in technological collaboration. With Presight by our side in our joint venture collaboration, I believe Kazakhstan strides confidently into the realm of advanced AI, setting new standards and unlocking limitless potential,” said Nurlan Zhakupov, CEO of Samruk-Kazyna.







MENAFN13022024007469016123ID1107846302