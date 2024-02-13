Pierre Michel Closes Their Doors After More Than 50 Years, Jerome Lordet Salon Opens On The Upper East Side

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) After 25 years at Pierre Michel Salon, Salon Director Jerome Lordet Opens His First Namesake Salon with the Pierre Michel Team

Jerome Lordet, formerly Director of the iconic Pierre Michel Salon , has gone out on his own to found the Jerome Lordet Salon. Jerome Lordet Salon will open their doors to the public on February 13 at the end of New York Fashion Week, at their new Upper East Side location next to uptown culinary staple Le Bilboquet. He brings his entire staff from Pierre Michel with him.

Pierre Michel closed their doors in November 2023 following more than 50 years on the Upper East Side, with Lordet with the salon for over 25 years. Known for their high profile and celebrity clientele, owners Pierre Ouaknine and Michel Obadia now leave their lifelong clients and legacy in Lordet's hands to continue it going forward.



Jerome Lordet was trained in France under Bruno Pittini of Jacques Dessange, working with the all-time greats of the French hair world. Since his early years, Jerome has been a go-to stylist for generations of fashion models and celebrities, from

Racquel Welch and Bianca Jagger to current day celebrities such as Jessica Biel, Jessica Simpson and Sandra Bullock.



Jerome's technique has always focused on sur mesure, or tailor-made cuts - he excels in creating a natural, feminine, sexy and individualized look for each client's personality. His use of the French technique of controlled cutting for men and women creates hair styles that not only suits each clients' appearance and lifestyle but enhances it.

In his new space, Lordet will be launching his first product line , Love Is In the Hair, a slogan that he's always lived by and decorated his salon with. Clients at the new salon will also have access to a unique dedicated menu from Le Bilboquet ordered from their direct line to the salon to enjoy while being pampered in the new space. In addition to hair services, they will provide facials, manicures + pedicures, and brow grooming from his top-quality dedicated team of 40. To continue servicing his VIP clientele, the salon will feature a private treatment room.



"We are bringing the French style of beauty to 60th

Street in this exciting new chapter and will continue to prove that 'Love is in the Hair'," says Lordet of opening the new space.

