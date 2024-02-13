Carmell Corp Announces Addition Of Dr. Bill G. Kortesis To Scientific Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PITTSBURGH, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carmell Corporation (Nasdaq: CTCX), a bio-aesthetics company focused on skin and hair health (“Carmell” or the“Company”), today announced the addition of Dr. Bill G. Kortesis to their Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”).



Dr. Kortesis is a board-certified plastic surgeon and co-founder of Health/Knowledge/Beauty (H/K/B) Cosmetic Surgery, a premier aesthetic surgery platform with 9 locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee. H/K/B abides by stringent membership requirements of professional organizations such as the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and the North Carolina Society of Plastic Surgeons. H/K/B's surgical facilities are accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, and The American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Services Facilities, the gold standard for safety in outpatient surgery facilities.



Dr. Kortesis earned his MD from the Wake Forest School of Medicine after graduating from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. He went on to train and become a Chief Resident in the Department of Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, performing more than 5,000 procedures alongside world-renowned physicians. In his private practice, he trains future plastic surgeons as Co-Chair of the Hunstad Kortesis Bharti Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship Program and mentors residents from UNC and Wake Forest and fellows from the UNC Plastic Surgery Department. He also lectures at local, regional, and national American Society of Plastic Surgeons meetings. He has published numerous papers, book chapters, and books on the topic of breast surgery, body contouring, and facial aesthetics besides participating as clinical investigator in Industry research on plastic surgery materials and techniques.



Recently, Newsweek named him a top plastic surgeon in the field of breast, face, and liposuction surgery. In addition, he has garnered multiple awards in the field of plastic surgery. He serves on several committees of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, is a member of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and a board member of the North Carolina Society of Plastic Surgeons and served as President of the North Carolina Society of Plastic Surgeons from 2013 to 2014.



Said Dr. Kortesis, "I am deeply honored to join the advisory board of Carmell, a company at the forefront of revolutionizing skincare. Carmell's commitment to innovation and excellence in developing groundbreaking products not only enhances beauty but truly transforms skin health. It's a privilege to be part of a journey that is set to redefine the industry standards, making a significant impact on people's lives by providing them with exceptional skincare solutions.”



Said Mr. Rajiv Shukla, Chairman & CEO of Carmell,“We are excited to work with Dr. Kortesis given his depth of experience as a leading medical professional and breadth of knowledge of the latest medical treatments provided by his extensive network of offices across 4 States. Bill is an invaluable addition to the Carmell SAB.”



About Carmell

Carmell is a bio-aesthetics company that utilizes the human platelet secretome to topically deliver more than a thousand proteins and growth factors to support skin and hair health. Carmell's quality ethos is based on rational cosmetics design coupled with a focus on clean formulas that omit the Foul Fourteen, 14 commonly used chemicals that may cause harm to our health. The Company is focused on developing topical cosmetics tailored to meet the demanding technical requirements of professional care providers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words:“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the attributes and benefits of Carmell's products including R&D products under development. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among others, the ability to recognize anticipated benefits from their commercial products, R&D pipeline, distribution agreements, changes in applicable laws or regulations, the possibility that Carmell may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including those to be included under the header“Risk Factors” in the 10-Q statement on filed by Carmell with the SEC on November 15, 2023, as amended. Most of these factors are outside of Carmell's control and are difficult to predict. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

