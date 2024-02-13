Introducing The Great Engagement: How Ceos Create Exceptional Cultures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where disengagement in the workplace is at an all-time high, cultural and leadership gurus, Tom Willis and Brad Zimmerman, provide a beacon of hope with their brand-new work,“The Great Engagement: How CEOs Create Exceptional Cultures .” With over three decades of experience in coaching, the authors have influenced countless CEOs, school superintendents, and business leaders, guiding them towards significant personal and organizational advancement.According to Willis and Zimmerman,“The Great Engagement” is more than just a book - it is a blueprint for transforming the corporate landscape. Willis and Zimmerman skillfully dissect the intricacies of corporate culture and leadership, offering a profound methodology for enhancing the way individuals perceive their roles, their colleagues, and their overarching purpose within the professional realm."In the current post-pandemic climate, a staggering two-thirds of U.S. workers are disengaged, with an alarming 51% on the lookout for new job opportunities," Willis states.“These statistics are not just numbers - they signify a deep-rooted problem with far-reaching consequences, including a significant drain on productivity and profitability. The American Psychological Association quantifies this malaise, revealing that stress from workplace disengagement leads to 550 million lost workdays annually, inflicting a $500 billion dent in the U.S. economy. Gallup adds that when combined with actively disengaged employees, low engagement costs the global economy $8.8 trillion dollars.*”“Many companies grapple with reaching their full potential,” Zimmerman states.“Leaders struggle to comprehend the reasons behind it.“The Great Engagement” addresses the frustration felt by these leaders and offers proprietary methods to ensure that every team member feels fully engaged at work.”Endorsements for the book speak volumes about its anticipated impact. Ken Blanchard, renowned co-author of "The One Minute Manager" and a luminary in the literary world, praises the book stating,“Reading this will help you make a difference in the lives of those you live with, work with, and care about.” Adding to the commendations, New York Times best-selling author, Josh Linker, regards it as“a must-read for CEOs committed to fostering a thriving culture.”Released on January 23, 2024, by Lioncrest Publishing,“The Great Engagement” promises to be an influential guide for leaders across the nation. The book's innovative interactive component is a testament to its practical application, inviting readers to delve deeper into its teachings. The official website offers exclusive content, tools for living a more fulfilling and engaging life, and author interviews and podcasts.For more information, to purchase a copy, or to request an interview with the authors, please visit .About the AuthorsWith over 30 years of experience as one of the most sought-after business coaches in the country, Brad Zimmerman has worked with more than 10,000 clients. He is passionate about unleashing personal and organizational growth. Brad is dedicated to his family and is actively involved in philanthropy, serving on the Board of Trustee of The Judson Center and fundraising for Make-A-Wish.Tom Willis, a former CEO at the age of 34, has a wealth of experience in leading innovative and inspirational school systems. As a former classroom teacher, he is committed to the power of lifelong learning. He holds degrees from the University of Michigan and the University of Notre Dame, sits on the board of directors of Loyola High School and is thankful every day for his wonderful family.

