Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA -- Official talks between the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain are held at Sakhir Palace, in which His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah chairs the Kuwaiti side, while King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa chairs the Bahraini side.

KUWAIT -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun opens the regular session of the parliament, discussing several prominent issues.

WASHINGTON -- Several UN officials call for restoring communication network in Sudan to allow access to humanitarian aid and other necessities in the country.

CAIRO -- The Arab League announced President Lula da Silva of Brazil would meet with Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit, on Thursday, in Cairo to discuss recent developments in the region, particularly the occupied Palestinian territories.

TOKYO -- South Korea's military contingent in the United Arab Emirates conducts its first combined exercise of the year with its host nation's troops, officials said Tuesday, amid efforts to boost military ties.

RAMALLAH -- A young Palestinian is martyred in a shooting by Israeli occupation forces in Qalqilya City, north of the West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health. (end) mt