Kuwait Amir Sends Cable Of Appreciation To Bahraini King

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of appreciation to Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

In his cable, His Highness the Amir thanked the Bahraini King for his hospitality and warm welcome during his visit to the country, showing the deep brotherly ties between the two countries.

In that matter, His Highness the Amir stressed the value that Kuwait holds for the relationship with Bahrain and affirmed the keenness to strengthen cooperation that benefits both sides.

Furthermore, His Highness Sheikh Mishal expressed his gratitude to the Bahraini King for awarding him with the Order of Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa, saying it has a profound significance in his heart and it embodies the strong brotherly bonds between Kuwait and Bahrain.

His Highness the Amir wished the Bahraini King and his country more health and prosperity. (end)

