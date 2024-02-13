Intelligo Welcomes New Vice President Rahul Ravi From Vcheck Global And Exiger

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Intelligo -- the world's leading risk intelligence platform -- is excited to announce the appointment of Rahul Ravi as Vice President out of their New York office.

Rahul brings with him over 12 years of experience leading investigative projects for clients addressing reputational risks, maintaining regulatory compliance, or vetting counterparties in financial transactions. He has a deep understanding of the regulatory requirements, client needs, and investigative processes in various sectors and regions. He has helped start and lead due diligence and investigations practices at both Vcheck Global and Exiger.

"Rahul's extensive experience building and scaling innovative due diligence solutions and his passion for serving customers make him an ideal fit for Intelligo," notes Intelligo CEO Edward Montes. "We are pleased to add someone of his caliber, experience, and deep market knowledge to our management team."

In addition to his tenures FTI Consulting, Vcheck Global, Exiger, and Kroll, Rahul has also served as an independent consultant helping companies with implementing workflow automation, developing technology enabled services, conducting internal process reviews, product development, and market strategy.

"I'm excited to join the dynamic team at Intelligo and help accelerate the company's growth going forward," Ravi says. "Intelligo combines an AI-driven due diligence and background screening platform with a strong focus on customer service. The company has already gained traction with some of the leading financial institutions, corporations, and asset allocators in the world, and we hope to bring its class-leading technology to a wider set of industries."

Intelligo is the world's leading risk intelligence platform, blending artificial intelligence and human expert analysis to generate a 360° of any person or company. We specialize in pre-investment and investment due diligence, continuous subject monitoring, and executive background checks, so that financial institutions, corporations, and investors alike can uncover the facts, best assess the risk and make informed decisions. Learn more at .

