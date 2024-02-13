SSC: 948 Natural Death Pensions Disbursed During 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra) - Social Security Corporation (SSC) announced allocation of 948 natural death pension salaries during the past year 2023, bringing the cumulative number to 24,509 at end of last year.
In a press statement Tuesday, SSC said the entitled beneficiary of this retirement pension must have paid actual subscriptions for a period no less than 24 contributions, including 6 continuous payments, adding that death must occur this time to benefit from this service.
The SSC added that this salary is allocated to the eligible heirs of the corporation-insured person from the beginning of the month of the beneficiary's death and a funeral expenses allowance of JD700 is also paid to the family.
