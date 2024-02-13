               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SSC: 948 Natural Death Pensions Disbursed During 2023


2/13/2024 8:03:00 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra) - Social Security Corporation (SSC) announced allocation of 948 natural death pension salaries during the past year 2023, bringing the cumulative number to 24,509 at end of last year.
In a press statement Tuesday, SSC said the entitled beneficiary of this retirement pension must have paid actual subscriptions for a period no less than 24 contributions, including 6 continuous payments, adding that death must occur this time to benefit from this service.
The SSC added that this salary is allocated to the eligible heirs of the corporation-insured person from the beginning of the month of the beneficiary's death and a funeral expenses allowance of JD700 is also paid to the family.

MENAFN13022024000117011021ID1107845974

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search