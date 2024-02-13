European stocks rise in conjunction with Wall Street's increase, eyes on US inflation data

(MENAFN) European stocks surged on Monday, mirroring a robust uptick on Wall Street, as investors eagerly anticipated forthcoming inflation-related data from the United States alongside a slew of economic indicators from the eurozone throughout the week. The STOXX 600 index experienced a notable uptick, closing 0.5 percent higher and edging closer to its highest level in two years, previously achieved earlier this month. Among the sectors propelling the index upwards, real estate company stocks led the charge with gains of 1.6 percent, closely followed by retail company stocks, which saw a commendable 1.4 percent increase.



The anticipation surrounding the release of the consumer price index for January in the United States on Tuesday has kept investors on edge, with a keen eye on deciphering clues regarding potential shifts in interest rate policies by the Federal Reserve. Stuart Cole, Chief Macro Economist at Equity Capital, noted that European stocks have also reaped the rewards of recent bullish trends on Wall Street, notably with the Standard & Poor's 500 index surpassing the significant milestone of 5,000 points for the first time on Friday. This surge in US markets has been attributed to growing optimism surrounding the potential of artificial intelligence, fueling investor optimism and driving market momentum.



Looking ahead, investors are poised to digest a slew of economic data set to be released in the eurozone, including a report on the fourth-quarter growth of the eurozone's gross domestic product, data on consumer price inflation spanning various regions including Spain, and economic opinion polls issued by the ZEDW Research Institute. These indicators are expected to provide further insights into the economic landscape of the eurozone, offering crucial guidance for investors navigating market trends and assessing potential opportunities in the region. As global markets continue to react to economic data releases and geopolitical developments, the convergence of factors shaping investor sentiment underscores the interconnectedness of financial markets and the importance of staying abreast of evolving trends to make informed investment decisions.

