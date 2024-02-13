Reveille Software Unveils Webinar To Tackle The Surge In Multiple ECM Systems Complexity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reveille Software, the leading management and monitoring solutions provider for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) systems, today announced its latest informative webinar,“Management of Multiple ECM Platforms ,” to be held Thursday, February 15, 2024, from 2:00- 2:30 pm EST. The web event will address organizations' challenges in managing multiple Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions. It will also offer proven solutions to automate and simplify today's complex document management landscape. Attendees may register for the complimentary webinar at .



AIIM Research states,“The average number of content systems within organizations has surged from 3.14 to 4.95 over the past ten years. The most significant growth area has been in organizations with 7-10 systems. In 2013, this category accounted for a mere 3.6% of organizations, but by 2023, it has risen to a notable 14%.”



Organizations worldwide are grappling with managing an ever-increasing amount of content. This content includes documents and files for multimedia assets, web content, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems, and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software. In addition, content growth is driven by mergers & acquisitions, legacy business applications, and Digital Transformation (DTX) initiatives.



Despite advancements, ECM platforms continue to face significant challenges. Complex support and maintenance requirements and a diverse array of suppliers pose difficulties in achieving a centralized utility or 'shared service' model. This dilemma is further exacerbated by the ongoing battle between outdated technologies and newer and more advanced solutions. Additionally, a noticeable skills gap in the workforce makes it challenging to leverage ECM systems fully.



"Over the last decade, it's clear that we're witnessing a pivotal transformation in how businesses manage their expanding digital landscapes and the complexities of multiple platforms,” said Brian DeWyer, CTO and Co-Founder of Reveille.“As companies navigate these challenges, the path forward demands innovative solutions that bridge gaps. Reveille's webinar will equip attendees with the knowledge to address these issues and thrive in this demanding document management landscape."



About Reveille Software

Reveille Software is a leading provider of out-of-the-box monitoring for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions for business IT and MSPs. With a wake-up call to the need for comprehensive visibility into content processes, Reveille has filled the ECM monitoring gap and is trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide. Reveille's purpose-built software empowers teams to understand their ECM environment and avoid costly issues, ensuring critical processes keep running. The company's solutions are built to monitor and provide early notification for content systems, analyze user activity, and connect ECM visibility to current tools to optimize platforms and maximize productivity. Contact us at ... or + 1 877 897 2579 | EXT 1.

