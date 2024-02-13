Two Russian Rapira Destroyed By Drone Near Bakhmut

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards used a drone to destroy two enemy MT-12 Rapira anti-tank guns in the Bakhmut direction.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this and published a video, Ukrinform reported.

An attack drone of the 'Pomsta' offensive brigade of the Guard of the Offensive in the Bakhmut direction hit two Rapira - 100-mm anti-tank guns MT-12.

Russians ramp up pressure onaxis, trying to storm Bohdanivka

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated about 397,080 Russian invaders since February 24, 2022.