Kuwaiti Newspaper's Media Consultant Congratulates Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Abdulrahman Al Ajmi, columnist and media consultant of Kuwaiti newspaper "Al-seyassah," has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the election, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

In the presidential elections held on February 7, the people of Azerbaijan showed a very high level of support for their leader. The people of Azerbaijan elected you again as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the February 7 elections with a large majority. I consider it an honor to congratulate you on this occasion.

I was following the processes related to the election in Azerbaijan from the media and I wrote about it in multiple sites and newspapers. Azerbaijan's electoral experience is quite positive. The fact that journalists closely monitor the voting process on the day of the election, and even have the opportunity to participate in the counting of votes, can really be considered as an example at the international level. With the February 7 presidential elections, Azerbaijan once again demonstrated the tradition of democratic elections. It would be a pleasure and honor to meet you and congratulate you with a group of Kuwaiti journalists after winning these elections.

I am sure that your presidency will have a beneficial effect on the development of Azerbaijan's relations with various countries, including Kuwait.

I wish you new successes in the activities of the higher state.

Sincerely,

Abdulrahman Al Ajmi, columnist and media consultant of the Kuwaiti newspaper "Al-seyassah"