Kuwaiti Newspaper's Media Consultant Congratulates Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Abdulrahman Al Ajmi, columnist and media consultant of Kuwaiti
newspaper "Al-seyassah," has sent a congratulatory letter to
President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the election, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
In the presidential elections held on February 7, the people of
Azerbaijan showed a very high level of support for their leader.
The people of Azerbaijan elected you again as the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan in the February 7 elections with a large
majority. I consider it an honor to congratulate you on this
occasion.
I was following the processes related to the election in
Azerbaijan from the media and I wrote about it in multiple sites
and newspapers. Azerbaijan's electoral experience is quite
positive. The fact that journalists closely monitor the voting
process on the day of the election, and even have the opportunity
to participate in the counting of votes, can really be considered
as an example at the international level. With the February 7
presidential elections, Azerbaijan once again demonstrated the
tradition of democratic elections. It would be a pleasure and honor
to meet you and congratulate you with a group of Kuwaiti
journalists after winning these elections.
I am sure that your presidency will have a beneficial effect on
the development of Azerbaijan's relations with various countries,
including Kuwait.
I wish you new successes in the activities of the higher
state.
Sincerely,
Abdulrahman Al Ajmi, columnist and media consultant of the
Kuwaiti newspaper "Al-seyassah"
