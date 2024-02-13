Minister: UK Working Closely With Azerbaijan In Preparation For COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
UK Minister for Energy Security and Zero Emissions Strategy
Graham Stuart has shred a tweet on his X social account following a
meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador Elin Suleymanov. According to
Azernews, the minister said his post that the UK is working closely
with Azerbaijan in preparation for COP29.
"As the first major economy to halve its emissions, the UK is
working closely with Azerbaijan in preparation for the COP to
encourage international cooperation to limit global warming within
the '1.5°C mission'," the post reads.
Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas
emissions by 35% by 2030, increasing this objective to 40% by 2050.
The government of Azerbaijan prioritises fulfilling the pledges
made under the 2015 Paris Agreement and actively works towards this
goal.
Since 1995, the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations
Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been convened
every year. The event aims to examine global progress in combating
climate change.
The 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will take place in Azerbaijan
in 2024. The decision was made during the plenary session of COP28
on December 11. Addressing the event, Azerbaijan's Minister of
Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, thanked the
Convention Secretariat and the United Arab Emirates for the
exceptional organisation of COP28.
"The issues we face necessitate collective effort and adherence
to broadly shared goals and ideals. Azerbaijan recognises the
critical importance of collaborative efforts to combat climate
change," the minister stated.
Following that announcement, Azerbaijan hosted the first meeting
of the Organising Committee in conjunction with the 29th session of
the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP29), the 19th session of the Meeting of the
Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, and the 6th session of the Meeting
of the Parties to the Paris Agreement.
Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Administration of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Organising
Committee, opened the meeting by stating that one of Azerbaijan's
national priorities for social and economic development until 2030
is defined as a Country of Clean Environment and Green Growth,
which is our country's base year. In comparison to 1990, he
promised to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030,
declaring the economic zones of liberated Garabagh and East
Zangazur, and designating the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic a
green energy zone. He further emphasised that Azerbaijan actively
participates in international efforts to protect the environment
and combat global climate change.
Since taking on the position of host, Azerbaijan has addressed
numerous collaboration opportunities as well as preparation
processes with several countries.
MENAFN13022024000195011045ID1107845779
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.