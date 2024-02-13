Tint World® Expands Further Into Northern California With New Concord Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The National Automotive Styling CentersTM franchise to bring its aftermarket styling and performance services

to more residents in Northern California

CONCORD, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM , a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, continues expansion into California with its new location now open in Concord.

Tint World of Concord provides a full range of automotive styling and safety services including window tinting, paint protection films, ceramic coatings, professional auto detailing, state-of-the-art audio and security systems, along with residential, commercial and marine offerings.

Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, David Vronay and Weiru Cai, the store will provide full-service auto styling for the Concord area including Clayton, Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek, Martinez, Bay Point, Pittsburg, Pacheco, Maltby, Alamo, and Lafayette.

"Embarking on the journey of entrepreneurship with Tint World has not only been a strategic business decision but a pathway to creating a legacy for our family," said David Vronay. "The opportunity for a lifestyle business was invaluable to us, and Tint World checked all the boxes. We are excited to bring the renowned automotive styling center to our community in Concord. Tint World has been a beacon for success, and we look forward to contributing to the brand's legacy while establishing our own in the fast-growing automotive industry."

"We are thrilled to welcome David and Weiru into the Tint World family as our newest franchisees," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "Tint World has always valued the diverse skills and experiences our franchisees bring and David and Weiru's extensive experience in the software industry will serve them well in this new venture. We are confident that their passion and expertise will contribute significantly to the success of Tint World and we look forward to supporting them in this exciting venture and witnessing the positive impact they will undoubtedly make in the automotive styling industry."

Tint World Concord is located at 1931 Market St. Ste B, Concord, CA 94520. To book an appointment, request a quote or learn more about Tint World Concord, call 925-496-0888 or visit

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile ServicesTM include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit or .

