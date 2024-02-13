Neurotechnology Updates Megamatcher 13.1 With New Algorithms And New Identity Management Features

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Neurotechnology , a global provider of high-precision biometric solutions, today announced the release of MegaMatcher 13.1 , the updated version of the company's flagship biometric product line. The latest release features a new voice matching algorithm, an enhanced face recognition algorithm and significant functionality improvements for use in criminal investigations.MegaMatcher 13.1 is equipped with Neurotechnology's latest multi-biometric algorithms, enabling exceptional recognition and identification capabilities with fingerprints, faces, irises, palm prints, latent prints and voices. These modalities can be utilized independently or together providing versatile and powerful biometric solutions for governments and enterprises.The updated MegaMatcher 13.1 products include a number of functional improvements and new algorithms with enhanced accuracy, speed and efficiency across multiple biometric identification modalities:●The MegaMatcher Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) now supports hierarchical galleries, enabling the management of a biometric database in tiers, according to the defined subsets. In both civil ABIS and criminal ABIS scenarios, data can be sorted by different criteria, e.g. regions, cities and local stations, providing enhanced organization and efficiency.●Primary encounter selection in MegaMatcher ABIS allows the user to define programmatically which of the biometric encounters for each subject will be used in the matching phase, allowing more flexibility in settings with complex identity management workflows.●A new voice-matching algorithm is supported by MegaMatcher Accelerator and directly integrated into the MegaMatcher ABIS. This enables efficient voice identification and streamlines the recognition of individuals in large databases.●MegaMatcher ABIS received major enhancements for use in criminal investigations. The improved system contains Neurotechnology's customized algorithm that has been tested at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Evaluation of Latent Fingerprint Technologies (ELFT). The algorithm is optimized to gain better accuracy while matching latent print versus known plain and rolled print collections.●Face template creation is optimized for better speed and also significantly reduced memory usage. This update provides even faster and more efficient face recognition processes.MegaMatcher Product LineMegaMatcher solutions leverage the company's industry-leading proprietary biometric recognition algorithms to effectively process vast quantities of biometric data. Neurotechnology's biometric algorithms have achieved top results in independent technology evaluations, including NIST ELFT, SlapSeg III, MINEX III, PFT III , FRVT, and IREX 10.The comprehensive MegaMatcher product line covers a wide range of biometric solutions, from a multimodal SDK and Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) to an established Identity Management System (IDMS) and the MegaMatcher Criminal IDRS and MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation products.Neurotechnology's MegaMatcher products can be tailored for elections, national identity, border control, law enforcement and other government and enterprise applications.About NeurotechnologyNeurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision, robotics, and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.

