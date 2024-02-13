Sixth International Scientific Conference Of Economic Researchers To Take Place In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Sixth International Scientific Conference of Researchers in
the Sphere of Economics and Management (ISCEMR-2024), organised by
Azerbaijan State Economic University (UNEC), Heydar Aliyev Centre,
International Centre for Master's and Doctoral Studies, and the
Public Association "Regional Development," will be held in Baku on
May 23–26 under the general sponsorship of Pasha Holding Group of
Companies, Azernews reports, citing UNEC press
service.
The conference, organised within the framework of the Year of
Solidarity for a Green World, is dedicated to the theme "A new era
of sustainable development: green transformation and climate
finance". In addition to lectures and online seminars, the
conference will also feature panel discussions on three topical
topics at the Heydar Aliyev Centre.
Research papers positively evaluated by the conference's
scientific committee will be indexed in about 30 scientific
databases around the world (Web of Science, Scopus, and
others).
The deadline for sending research papers to the conference is
April 15.
Detailed information is available on the conference website,
