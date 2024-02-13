Leaders Int'l, CPF Sign Agreement To Support CERA Project In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra) - Leaders International for Economic Development (LI) and the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) signed on Tuesday a collaboration agreement to support the Corporate Entrepreneurship Responsibility Alliance project "CERA," funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Jordan. This agreement reflects the commitment of both organizations to promoting social responsibility and supporting local supply chains in the Kingdom.The aim of the agreement, which was signed by Ll's Country Manager, Hamzeh Shamaileh, and the CPF's CEO, Tamam Mango, is to support the four-year CERA project, which focuses on motivating major Jordanian companies to shift their purchases of intermediate goods from the global market to the local market. To achieve this, the project will enhance the entrepreneurial responsibility of large companies and attract them to work with smaller Jordanian suppliers.Simultaneously, the project will contribute to building the necessary human, technical, and financial capacities for owners of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to enable them to respond to the needs of both the Jordanian and global industries."In this strategic collaboration, we are thrilled about the potential impact," expressed Mango. "Our aim through this partnership is to advance economic and social objectives, with a particular emphasis on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises. At the Foundation, we prioritize fostering strong business partnerships. We are committed to enhancing cooperation with various stakeholders. We firmly believe that the synergy between organizations not only benefits our youth but also enriches society as a whole."Expressing his positive vision towards the current cooperation with the CPF, Shamaileh said: "This collaboration is an important milestone towards enhancing the economic and social benefits of the CERA project. Through joint efforts, we aspire to be an engine of positive change at the level of Jordanian MSMEs and Jordanian companies. This cooperation will contribute to solving many challenges, such as access to finance, developing capabilities and qualifications, and more broadly, promoting the sustainable development of targeted companies."Shamaileh predicted that the CERA project will contribute to strengthening the links of local companies, enabling them to effectively integrate into international supply chains and develop specialized products, as well as increase operational efficiency and productivity in innovative ways.According to a statement, the organization said that this agreement reflects shared optimism and a strong commitment to achieving a positive impact through collaboration between the two organizations in support of the Dutch-funded CERA project. Through this effective partnership, it expects to see a promising future where local companies, through assistance, play a prominent role in the international arena, creating balance and sustainability in the business sector.