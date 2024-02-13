IQ Structures Introduces IQ Vinyl For High Fidelity Of Sound And Design Of Vinyl Records

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IQ Structures holographic vinyl

IQ Structures holographic vinyl - second version

A gramophone record becomes a luxury rotating object comparable to a piece of jewellery

- Petr Franc, CEO, IQ StructuresREZ, MIDDLE BOHEMIA , CZECH REPUBLICE, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IQ Structures, a first-class supplier of anti-counterfeiting protection based on advanced optical nanostructures, has launched IQ Vinyl , a product that enables the production of gramophone records with large holograms covering the whole surface of the vinyl. This patented technology is particularly useful for special editions, anniversary editions, gift series, etc., elevating vinyl design to a new level of aesthetics and listening experience.IQ Vinyl enables embossing of large decorative holograms into the surface of vinyl records. These holographic nanostructures create fascinating images that appear to move, tilt, rotate and morph over the record while it spins. IQ Structures can create for cdesired image, logo or letters using various holographic effects.This product is a result of several years of experience between IQ Structures and GZ media, the world's largest manufacturer of gramophone records. Thorough testing and several commercial runs have confirmed that the hologram has zero impact on sound quality and that holograms maintain full luminosity for the life of the record.IQ Structures supplies IQ Vinyl to record companies, producers and artists in a variety of commercial arrangements. It can supply:-The finished records including the packaging, in partnership with GZ Media,-Delivery of technology and its integration in the production process, right through to staff training and start-up support.-Masters (graphic design, designing the three-dimensional visual effects, calculating the mathematical algorithms by which the nanostructure reflects light and preparing the stamp for companies that can handle the pressing of holographic vinyl themselvesUnique visual effects from the IQ Structures portfolio are now available on record labels. These include a set of various holographic effects. In last years IQ Structures has won three major Excellence in Holography Awards from the International Hologram Manufacturers Association in recent years.IQ Structures CEO Petr Franc said, "We are primarily a security company focused on the protection of IDs and banknotes. But our know-how can be used in different industries. For example, in this case. Traditional vinyls with great sound are now enriched with a wonderful visual experience, becoming beautiful objects, like a piece of jewelry. I'm looking forward to acquiring such records for my own collection."

