133 Deaths Recorded In Gaza In 24 Hours, Bringing Toll To 28K

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb. 13 (Petra) - During the past 24 hours, the Israeli occupation forces committed 16 "massacres" against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 133 dead and 162 injured, said the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.The ministry added on Tuesday that the toll of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 28,473 deaths and 68,146 injuries since October 7.It confirmed that there are still many bodies trapped under the rubble and on the roads, as Israeli occupation forces are preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.