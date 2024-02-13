Baku Book Center Hosts Meeting With Renowned Russian Art Historian Zelfira Tregulova

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The Baku Book
Center has hosted a meeting with popular Russian art historian and
former Director General of the Russian State Tretyakov Gallery
Zelfira Tregulova, Trend reports.
Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and
Head of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva participated in the
event.
During the meeting, Zelfira Tregulova presented her book titled
“Masterpieces of the Tretyakov Gallery. A Personal view".
The book features iconic paintings by Russian artists of the
19th and 20th centuries, including works by Ilya Repin, Mikhail
Vrubel, Kazimir Malevich, and others.
Zelfira Tregulova commended the presentation of her book, which
was held for the first time outside Russia, specifically in
Azerbaijan, in Baku.
She expressed her gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva and the Heydar
Aliyev Foundation.
Following the meeting, the author engaged in a Q&A session
with participants.
