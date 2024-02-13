EU's Borrell Suggests US Stop Arming Israel Amid Fears Over Rafah Assault.

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Brussels / PNN /

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has urged allies of Israel, primarily the United States, to stop sending it weapons as“too many people” are being killed in Gaza.

Pointing to US President Joe Biden's comment last week that Israel's military action was“over the top”, Borrell said on Monday:“Well, if you believe that too many people are being killed, maybe you should provide less arms in order to prevent so many people having been killed.”

“Is [it] not logical?” he asked, in a Brussels news conference alongside Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), who is Israel is pressuring to resign.

“How many times have you heard the most prominent leaders and foreign ministers around the world saying too many people are being killed?” Borrell asked.

If the international community believes that this is a slaughter, that too many people are being killed, maybe we have to think about the provision of arms,” Borrell added.

The chief EU diplomat also slammed an order by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the more than one million Palestinians sheltering in the Gaza city of Rafah need to be“evacuated” ahead of a planned Israeli military operation there.

“They are going to evacuate – where? To the moon? Where are they going to evacuate these people?” Borrell asked.

This is not the first time Borrell expressed concerned over an invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah. On Sunday, he said an assault there“would lead to an unspeakable humanitarian catastrophe” and grave tensions with neighboring Egypt.