China-Built Landmark Tower Topped Out In Egypt's New Alamein City

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Nov 2 (NNN-XINHUA) – The landmark tower of the Alamein Downtown Towers Project, has been topped out in Egypt's New Alamein City, as announced by Egyptian of Housing, Sherif El-Sherbiny.

The topping-out ceremony, held Thursday, was also attended by Chinese Minister of and Urban-Rural Development, Ni Hong, Chinese Consul General in Alexandria, Yang Yi, and Wen Bing, president of China State Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), the contractor of the project.

In his speech at the ceremony, El-Sherbiny said, the topping-out of the main structure of the landmark tower was the result of concerted efforts by Egypt and China.

He hoped that the two sides would continue to deepen cooperation and jointly promote project construction to assist Egypt in achieving its“Vision 2030.”

For his part, Yang said, the smooth progress of the project demonstrated that the two countries have further deepened cooperation on urban construction, sustainable urban development, and living environment improvement.

Also at the ceremony, Wen said, CSCEC will strengthen the application of scientific and technological innovation achievements, and fully advance subsequent construction work.

The New Alamein City, located on the Mediterranean coast in northern Egypt, is an important strategic city in the country's“Vision 2030” plan.

The Alamein Downtown Towers Project, a pivotal part of the construction of New Alamein City, includes four high-rise residential buildings, and one landmark tower. The four residential buildings have all been topped out since Jan, this year.– NNN-XINHUA