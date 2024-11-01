Kuwait Bags 10 Medals At Qatar Int'l Taekwondo Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti national team raised their tally of medals at the ongoing 4th Qatar International Taekwondo Championship to 10 after adding eight medals, including three golds on Friday.

In the junior females' category, Teiba Al-Maghrabi won the medal in the 27 kg. competition, Mesk Al-Salem won a similar medal (59 kg), Ghola Al-Assaf - bronze (59 kg), and Al-Hawra Habib - bronze (25 kg).

In the junior males' category, Walid Al-Mutairi won (49 kg), Mosaab Al-Masoud - bronze (49kg), Noah Abdullatif - bronze (41 kg), and Rakan Al-Ajmi - bronze (53 kg).

Yesterday, the opening day of the tournament, saw the Kuwaiti female players Shahd Al-Ajmi and Houraa Al-Damkhi grabbing two bronze medals of the 42 kg and 49 kg competitions, respectively.

The tournament, running through Saturday, gathered 1,440 players from 40 countries competing across four categories: cadet, juniors, youth, and adults. (end)

