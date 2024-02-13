$15,000 In Scholarships Awarded For CACFP Professional Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fifteen scholarship recipients were chosen to attend the National Child Nutrition Conference this April in Orlando, FL.

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Meet Kat Grady from Columbus, MS; Beka Paul from Harlan, IA; and Anna Cannon from Fayetteville, AR. What do they have in common? They will be attending the National Child Nutrition Conference in Orlando, FL this April as one of fifteen scholarship recipients. These recipients will join over 2,000 members of the child nutrition community for an incredible few days of training. Attendees will choose from over 140 workshops and training programs, network with colleagues from across the country, and be able to visit with more than 45 exhibitors to learn about products to assist their work in CACFP.For 38 years, the National CACFP Sponsors Association has offered this conference as an unparalleled training, education, and networking opportunity specific to the child nutrition community. Showing a strong dedication to continual improvement through professional development, NCA is honored to welcome the following CACFP Participants and Scholarship Recipients: Kat Grady, Vibrant Kids Academy, Columbus, MS; Beka Paul, West Central Community Action, Harlan, IA; Anna Cannon, Economic Opportunity Agency, Children's Services, Fayetteville, AR; Iris Pinto, Latin America Community Center, Wilmington, DE; Crystal Quintana, Centennial School District R-1, San Luis, CO; Cathy Lee, Family Enrichment Network, Johnson City, NY; Jill Cuadros, Eugene District 4J, Eugene, OR; Darlene Morris, Darlene Morris Love & Care, Philadelphia, PA; Patricia Menard, Community Action Partnership of Strafford County (CAPSC), Dover, NH; Patrick Jackson, Eden Autism Services, Hamilton, NJ; Kamilah Richmond, Paladin Head Start of LaPorte County, Michigan City, IN; Cheri Hemmerling-Wood, Community Action Partnership of Northeast Missouri (CAPNEMO), Kirksville, MO; Katy Reasoner, Child Care Connections, Bozeman, MT; Debbie Brady, Loretto Child Care Center, Inc, Loretto, KY; Denise Teno, St. Mary Community Action Committee Association, Inc, Franklin, LA.In February, The National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) awarded fifteen scholarships to attend the conference in Orlando, FL, April 22-26, 2024.Since 1986, the NCA is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). We provide education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. We strive to improve communication between families, care givers, sponsors, and their supervising government agencies.

Jennifer Basey

National CACFP Sponsors Association

+1 512-850-8278

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter